If you had the chance to live anywhere in the country, where do you think you would have it best? Judging by the rate of people who move away from New Jersey and retire elsewhere, it certainly seems people wouldn't expect what just came out.

WalletHub just put out a ranking of the best states to live in, and it was good news for New Jersey.

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices, and job availability,” said Chip Lupo of WalletHub.

“Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key."

Food Insecurity, Hospitals, Debt Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

There were a lot more factors considered.

51 in all, ranging from things like food insecurity, median debt, quality of hospitals, and more. All things considered, New Jersey came in at a surprising #3.

Even though we’re 48th in affordability and our jobless rate is always higher than the national average, we scored so well in other areas that we rank as the 3rd best state to live.

SEE ALSO: What your Jersey area code says about you

Schools, Lift Expectancy, Household Income Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Some of our positives?

We have the second-lowest median debt, the third-highest median household income, the second-lowest premature death rate, and the seventh-best life expectancy. Yes, education quality also helped.

Who came in above us? Idaho was number two, and Massachusetts was the number one best state to live.

But then you’d be a Red Sox fan. Is that really worth it?