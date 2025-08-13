I had an interesting debate with my colleague and partner in crime, Kylie Moore, on Monday’s show.

She feels area codes matter.

In other words, people take pride in their area code. That it says something about them. And, even though we might not like to admit it, we might even judge others based on their area code

I was pretty adamantly against the idea until we started taking calls on it. My cell phone has had a 609 area code since I lived in Plainsboro years ago. But since then, I’ve lived in the 908 and now the 732 area code, and yet still have a 609 representation.

I figure, does it really matter?

Transplants often keep even out-of-state area codes for years. But then we were getting examples called in, like the 856. Really? The 856? Shouldn’t you just consider yourself Philadelphia at that point?

And that’s when I realized I was getting sucked right into the sticky web I was judging.

So to that end, I thought, okay, just for fun, I’m going to play along. We have 10 area codes in New Jersey. With no greater or lesser credentials than any other armchair psychologist, I offer you my thoughts on what your area code says about your personality.

What Your NJ Area Code Says About You

201

You can’t believe it’s come down to this. You were once in charge of everything. Now you only control a tiny little bit of turf. You pretend you’re a New Yorker. You probably don’t even admit to living in New Jersey.

551

You hate yourself. You are horrified that you should be 201, but like some redheaded stepchild, you have been relegated to a 551. When you call anybody, they don’t answer because they assume you’re calling from Utah.

973

You think you’re Tony Soprano. You incorrectly call it Taylor ham instead of pork roll and you use words like mutz instead of mozzarella. That’s about all there is to know. Fuggetaboutit.

862

You have no self-esteem because you realize you’re just an overlay of the 973. You routinely curse your life and suffer an identity crisis. You want to be Tony Soprano, but you’re not even good enough to be David Scatino.

908

You’re a home wrecker. You still think back to that nice couple, 609 and 201, and how you came in and tore 201 in half like some temptress. Has New Jersey really been the same since? You feel special, but deep down, you know you are a troublemaker.

609

You’ve been through the wringer. But you’re tough and you’re tenacious and always have a strong sense of your own identity, unlike your ex 201 who is now just a shell of his former self. 201 has been left with not much more than a CEO who attended a Coldplay concert. You’re doing fine, though.

732

You have a lot to like about yourself. You love the beach. You love Bruce Springsteen's music. Jersey Freeze is your fav dessert. And deep down, you kinda feel like you’re better than all the others.

848

You look up to 732 so much that you want to be just like her. But you have overlay syndrome and never feel good enough. You hate going to parties because no one seems to remember who you are. You have many great qualities, you need to trust more but you have your demons.

640

I’m sorry, we know nothing about you. You say 609 sent you? You seem like a fine person, but you’re very shy. Your introverted nature belies your better qualities, like always being kind to giant elephants named Lucy and knowing sprinkles are actually called jimmies.

856

You use words like ‘jawn’ and you think buying flowers and soft pretzels at exit ramps is a good first date. You love sports and as a juror would set a murderer free if he liked your team. About as philosophical as you get is deciding on a cheesesteak wit or witout.