Stuff your face with the best sausage & pepper sandwiches in NJ

🍽 Sausage and pepper sandwiches are a must-have in NJ during the summer

🍽 These are some of the hottest spots to score a great sandwich

🍽 Do you agree?

Sausage, pepper, and onion sandwiches...mmm..mmm...mmm. In New Jersey, this is a boardwalk staple and a fan favorite at any carnival, fair, or festival in the state.

So, where can you score the best sausage and pepper sandwich in the Garden State?

These are 10 of the tastiest spots

Midway Steak House, Seaside (Facebook) Midway Steak House, Seaside (Facebook) loading...

500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

When you think of a “SPO” sandwich, the place that sails to the top of the list among our listeners, New Jerseyans, and visitors alike is Midway Steak House on the boardwalk in Seaside. You can smell the freshly cooked peppers and onion wafting down the boards. The sausage sandwiches are stuffed with thin, crisp, perfectly seasoned sausages topped with peppers and onions. Pair it with Midway’s homemade lemonade, and it’s a true boardwalk meal.

The Original Hot Spot (Facebook) The Original Hot Spot (Facebook) loading...

3421 Cedar Ave & Boardwalk, Wildwood

Owned and operated by the Rotondi Family, this business has been in existence on the Wildwood boardwalk since 1962.

Their famous Italian sausage sandwich for $12 offers a choice of hot or sweet sausage with onions, peppers, and sauce.

Jimmy Buff's (Google Street View) Jimmy Buff's (Google Street View) loading...

506 Boulevard, Kenilworth

Jimmy Buff’s was originally located on 14th Ave and 9th Street in Newark where the hot dog with an Italian twist was first concocted by its founder, James “Bluff” Racioppi in 1932. The sandwich went over so big with family and friends that it became the center of the menu.

“The fresh onions, peppers, and potatoes combined with a hot dog is what allows the specialty its claim to originality,” according to the website.

More than 80 years later, the Italian Hot Dog and Jimmy Buff’s Italian Sausage specialty, are menu stables and take turns outselling each other.

Their Italian Hot Dogs and Italian Sausage sandwiches are cooked in cholesterol-free soybean oil the way Grandpa Buff did in 1932.

Bagliani's, Hammonton Bagliani's, Hammonton loading...

417 12th St, Hammonton

At Bagliani’s, the Italian sausage sandwich is the same original recipe since 1959 and it’s made in-house daily. The sausage, peppers, and onions sandwich comes with a choice of hot or sweet sausage. A bambino sandwich is $7 and a regular is $10.

Dickie Dee's (Google Street View) Dickie Dee's (Google Street View) loading...

380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark

Dickie Dee’s was established 66 years ago in 1958 in Newark’s “North Ward.” It was opened by Dominick D’Innocenzio and Enrico Bruno. Dickie Dee’s has been making Newark’s own Italian-style hot dogs since its inception. Now, owned by its third generation of family, Dickie Dee’s prides itself on serving Newark and staying true to its roots.

This old-school eatery is known for its Italian hot dogs stuffed in pizza bread with peppers, onions, and potatoes. For a little kick, add some hot cherry peppers.

Papa D's Original (Facebook) Papa D's Original (Facebook) loading...

224 W Main St, Tuckerton

This family-owned Italian sandwich shop features classics like sausage and pepper sandwiches, as well as meatballs and cheesesteaks.

The sausage and pepper sandwich is made with Italian sausage, sauteed peppers, and onions on freshly baked bread for only $11.

Iorio (Google Street View) Iorio (Google Street View) loading...

301 W Clay Ave, Roselle Park

Awarded “Best Sandwich Joint in New Jersey” in 2023, Iorio Deli is nestled in the heart of Roselle Park. Gilda DeIorio’s beloved Italian deli has been a cornerstone in the neighborhood for over 45 years. Every dish tells a story, according to the website, but one dish to try is Giuseppe’s Italian sausage and peppers sandwich and the sausage, pepper, and potatoes sandwich.

Lenny's Pizzeria and Trattoria (Google Street View) Lenny's Pizzeria and Trattoria (Google Street View) loading...

80 Morristown Road, Bernardsville

Lenny’s is more than just pizza. They are known for their plethora of homemade sandwiches. The Italian sausage and peppers sandwich features a blend of savory sausage and flavorful peppers for $13. The Italian Hot Dog sandwich is a creation featuring a medley of peppers, potatoes, and onions, also for $13.

Dentato's (Facebook) Dentato's (Facebook) loading...

1205 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

Home of the “Famous Sausage Sandwich” according to Dentato’s and patrons alike.

The sausage sandwiches are filled with a lot of onions and peppers and marinara sauce on an Italian roll. The sandwich is huge, a meal in itself. So, relax, enjoy, and stroll the boardwalk with your sausage and peppers sandwich from Dentato’s.

Tommy's Tommy's (Facebook) loading...

900 2nd Ave, Elizabeth

Sausage? Hot dog? What do you choose at Tommy’s? There is a hot dog/sausage combo for under $10. The sandwich comes with a ton of potatoes in the wrapper, so if you’re hungry, this is the way to go. The Italian sausage has a spicy, savory taste to it. It’s grilled to a smoky perfection and accompanied by a mix of sauteed peppers and onions.

“It’s a dish that encapsulates the spirit of New Jersey—bold, diverse, and unapologetically flavorful. This isn’t just food; it’s a narrative of heritage, of a family’s unwavering dedication to quality and tradition,” according to one Yelp review.

So, while you're enjoying New Jersey and all it has to offer this summer, be sure to sink your teeth into a juicy, hot sausage and pepper sandwich from any of these places, and others.

