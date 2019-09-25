New Jersey Bell Commercial from 1989

I love these old tv commercials because they’re little self contained time capsules, capturing an era in 30 seconds. This one is from 1989 for New Jersey Bell (now Verizon New Jersey), touting services that phone companies developed to lure more commercial business.

I think the voice over guy is Don Adams (of Get Smart fame) or someone doing a really good impression of Don Adams. I’m sure the animation was cutting edge, although in the age of Pixar it doesn’t really stand out, but it’s still a fun spot. Who could have imagined the explosion in phone technology that would take place over the next 30 years? Now, we have more telecommunications power in the palm of our hands than consumers could have only dreamed of in 1989.

