New Jersey bakers to be featured on Food Network competition

A couple of Garden State bakers will have their chance to impress America when they compete on the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship” and its spinoff, “Spring Baking Championship: Easter.”

So, what is the Spring Baking Championship? Well, it’s a Food Network show where bakers compete to impress judges. According to a release: Host Molly Yeh presents the bakers with weekly challenges based on her life on the farm, as they must deliver fresh, delicious, and spring-forward treats for judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

In the premiere, 12 bakers enter the Spring Baking barn to make fruit tarts that showcase their personalities, as well as floral bonanza cakes. Throughout the season Molly delivers some of the biggest twists in Spring Baking history, with double eliminations and a baker returning to the competition to shake things up.

The New Jersey competitor on that show is Jaleesa Mason of Bloomfield. She is the owner of Sweet Memories by Jaleesa, specializing in custom fondant and buttercream cakes. She is also a co-owner of Mo & Jay Pastry, which specializes in wholesale pastries.

The “Spring Baking Championship: Easter” follows the same basic premise, with an Easter twist. For example, in the first episode, the contestants have to prepare a fantasy Easter dessert featuring chocolate.

Tatiana Kovalenko is the New Jersey based entrant on that show; she is the owner of Skazka Cakes, a bakery specializing in custom cakes for all occasions, as well as cupcakes and desserts.

The shows will premiere on Feb. 28 on the Food Network; the Spring Baking Championship airs at 8 PM Eastern time, with the Easter spinoff following at 10 PM.

