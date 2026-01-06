Full disclosure: I’m not good on an airplane.

I get nervous when it comes to turbulence, my knees bump up against the seat in front of me (#TallGirlProblems), and I always end up behind someone who takes way too long to get their luggage out of the overhead compartment.

There is, however, one good thing when having to deal with air travel: snacks.

I’ll chalk it up to a matter of having the slightest bit of comfort, but even something as simple as a bag of pretzels will calm me down during a stressful flight.

Airplane Photo by emanuviews on Unsplash loading...

I’m a snackie girl through and through.

If you’re like me, you might be searching for a tasty treat to quell your munchies before your flight; in fact, a recent study looked at the favorites across the country.

The site, Holafly, analyzed snack searches nationwide to determine the most popular snacks to take on a flight.

Holafly/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Holafly/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

In New Jersey, Doritos Flaming Hot chips reign supreme as the No. 1 airport snack

I’ll be honest, this one threw me for a loop when I first read the results, but it could just be a personal thing.

For one thing, wouldn’t the flaming hot flavor be a little jarring for those sitting around you? I’m a fan of spice but I don’t want to smell it on someone else’s breath while I’m trapped on a plane.

Doritos AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File loading...

Flaming Hot Doritos

Then there’s the whole “dust factor.”

Much like Cheetos, eating Doritos will leave your hands coated in dry cheese dust. There’s no way I could sit on a flight for hours with dusty cheese hands.

I’d be going to the bathroom so often to wash my hands that the people around me would definitely call one of the flight attendants to make sure there was nothing nefarious going on.

But I’m not here to “yuck” anyone’s “yum,” if Doritos get you through the nightmare of air travel, more power to you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

