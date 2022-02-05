One of the best AirBnb rentals in America is in quiet, beautiful northwest NJ

Have you ever rented an Airbnb? It's a fantastic way to travel and have more space than a traditional "room" somewhere. April and I rented a fantastic Airbnb in Vermont during a trip to New England and it was great having the space and the privacy.

Airbnbs have become very popular around the world and the nation. When it comes to here in the United States, Roadaffair.com put together their list of the TOP 51 Airbnbs in America.

Great news for us in New Jersey because one of the BEST Airbnbs in the United States is right here in the Garden State, according to roadaffair.com. The publication named Cavalier Farm as part of their TOP 51 countdown. The Sussex County farm located in Glenwood, New Jersey came in at #30 in the nation.

This beauty can sleep up to 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 6 beds, and 2.5 baths. Take a look at these beautiful pics of this property and you'll see why it's nationally ranked, this is a little bit of heaven right here in New Jersey.

What a cool place and maybe you didn't even know it existed right here in New Jersey.