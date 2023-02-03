New Jersey actors wanted for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical filming

Attention anyone who’s trying to “fetch” happen, it’s going to happen right here in New Jersey!

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for extras to be in the upcoming film adaptation of “Mean Girls: The Musical,” based on the 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey.

Yes, much like Hairspray and The Producers, Mean Girls has gone from a movie, to a musical based on a movie, to a movie based on a musical based on a movie.

You need Cady Heron or Kevin Gnapoor level smarts to keep up!

The film stars Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Homecoming) as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina (who previously played the role on Broadway), and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis.

“Mean Girls” will be filmed in Middletown, NJ in March and April of this year, according to the casting call, so you could be one of the many personally victimized by Regina George.

Per the call, they’re looking for local New Jerseyans to play:

High School Students (ages 18+ who can portray younger)

Teachers

Parents

Neighbors

They want it noted:

We are casting for all types - all ages, ethnicities, gender identities, people with disabilities, people with special skills (e.g. skateboarders), twins/triplets, etc.

Anyone interested in working as an extra in the film can find more information here.

"Mean Girls: the Musical" ran on Broadway from 2018 until 2020. The book was written by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond (Fey's husband) did the music, and Neil Benjamin wrote the lyrics. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

"Mean Girls" Broadway Cast Meet & Greet Getty Images loading...

“Mean Girls” has always had Garden State roots, did you know the outside of Montclair High School was used to film the scene toward the end of the film where (SPOILERS) Regina gets hit by a bus?

It's not yet clear when the film will be out, but we can all hope for a release date of October 3rd.

