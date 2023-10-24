Most famous NJ movie stars, recording artists and athletes

🎬 NJ is one of the top 10 states home to the biggest stars

Movie and TV actors and actresses, singers, comedians, and athletes. We all have our favorites.

But which state in the U.S. is home to the biggest stars? Well, TicketSource put out a list of the states that are home to the most talented actors, actresses, singers, rappers, comedians, and athletes.

Home Box Office (HBO); Brillstein Entertainment Partners Home Box Office (HBO); Brillstein Entertainment Partners loading...

Biggest states for celebrities

It should be no surprise that California dominated the top spot, producing the most talent with 11.24% of the top stars born there. That’s almost 12,800 celebrities. This includes over 6,100 actors and actresses, 2,600 singers and rappers, 3,400 athletes, and almost 500 comedians.

New York is the second state in the nation that produces the most celebrities, with 11,731 of them born in the Big Apple. This includes 4,684 actors and actresses, 2,381 singers and rappers, 4,129 athletes, and 537 comedians.

Almost 6,500 celebrities including singers, actors, actresses, athletes, and comedians come from Pennsylvania, which ranked 4th on the list.

Bon Jovi - Photo by Mat Szwajkos / Getty Images Bon Jovi - Photo by Mat Szwajkos / Getty Images loading...

But what about New Jersey? The Garden State ranked in the top 10 states that are home to some of the most famous people on the planet.

Coming in at number 9, New Jersey has 3,854 stars that originated from here.

"Florence Foster Jenkins" - UK Film Premiere - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Famous Actors and Actresses

There are 910 famous actors and actresses who hail from New Jersey. They include:

Meryl Street (Summit)

Bebe Neuwirth (Newark)

James Gandolfini (Westwood)

Jason Alexander (Livingston)

John Travolta (Englewood)

Danny DeVito (Neptune City)

Bruce Willis (Penns Grove)

Queen Latifah (Newark)

Brooke Shields (Englewood)

Anne Hathaway (Millburn)

Susan Sarandon (Edison)

Ray Liotta (Newark).

This Week in Music History — May 29 - June 4 AP loading...

Famous Singers and Rappers

When it comes to famous singers and rappers, 537 of them were born in New Jersey. They include:

Bruce Springsteen (Long Branch)

Patti Scialfa (Deal)

Jon Bon Jovi (Sayreville)

Whitney Houston (Newark)

Frank Sinatra (Hoboken)

Gloria Gaynor (Newark)

Dionne Warwick (East Orange)

Lauryn Hill (South Orange)

Ice-T (Newark)

Fetty Wap (Paterson)

Peter Criss, the original drummer of Kiss was born in Brooklyn, but he lives in Wall.

baseball players from NJ, MLB players Jersey born, Todd Frazier Mets Todd Frazier has double big news (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Famous Athletes

Between baseball, football, hockey, gymnastics, and every sport in between, 2,349 famous athletes hail from New Jersey. They include:

Shaquille O’Neal (Newark)

Todd Frazier (Toms River)

Mike Trout (Vineland)

Carli Lloyd (Delran)

Al Leiter (Bayville)

Jim Dowd (Brick)

Clark Harris (Manahawkin)

Victor Cruz (Paterson)

Laurie Hernandez (Old Bridge).

Bob Thomas, William Abbott, Lou Costello In this March 2, 1945, file photo, Abbott, left, and Costello play cards on set in Los Angeles. Producers of a now-closed Broadway play can use Abbott and Costello's famous "Who's on First" routine over objections by the comedy duo's heirs, an appeals court ruled Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (AP Photo, File) loading...

Famous Comedians

We all love to laugh. So, isn’t it nice to know that 58 famous comedians are from New Jersey? They include:

Chelsea Handler (Livingston)

Jerry Lewis (Newark)

Bud Abbott (Asbury Park)

Lou Costello (Livingston)

Artie Lange (Livingston)

Jon Stewart (Lawrenceville)

Janeane Garofalo (Newton)

Joe Piscopo (Passaic)

Bill Bellamy (Newark).

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Patti Scialfa perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen, left, and Patti Scialfa perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) loading...

New Jersey Hall of Fame

With all this star-studded glitz around the Garden State, don’t be surprised if you run into a famous person or two.

Twelve famous New Jerseyans will be inducted into the 15th class of the NJ Hall of Fame this Sunday, Oct. 29 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

This year’s inductees include singer-songwriter, E Street Band member and Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa (Deal), former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber (Florham Park), and David Chase, filmmaker and creator of the award-winning HBO drama series, “The Sopranos,” (Clifton/North Caldwell).

World Music Awards 2004 - Show Getty Images loading...

To see a full list of the states where the most celebrities were born, visit here.

