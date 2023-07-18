NJ Hall of Fame announces list of 2023 inductees

🎤 The NJ Hall of Fame has announced its list of the 2023 inductees

12 New Jerseyans will be inducted during a ceremony in October

They are some of NJ's best in sports, entertainment, public service, and more

NEWARK — The New Jersey Hall of Fame has announced its 15th class of inductees for 2023.

In this group, the state's most famous mobsters are about to meet the Boss' wife.

The 12 inductees represent the accomplishments of some of the Garden State’s best in sports, performing arts and entertainment, enterprise, public service, and arts and letters.

This year’s inductees include singer-songwriter, E Street Band member and Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa (Deal), former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber (Florham Park), and David Chase, filmmaker and creator of the award-winning HBO drama series, “The Sopranos,” (Clifton/North Caldwell).

The dozen will be honored at the 15th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, October 29 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

This is the first year the ceremony will be back on the red carpet in person, after going virtual the past few years.

The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

“The New Jersey greats included in this year’s Hall of Fame inductee list have made great contributions to our state’s history,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

This year’s inductees have achieved both personal greatness in their chosen area and also serve as role models for future generations of leaders across the state, said First Lady Tammy Murphy.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is:

Sports

Sue Wicks (AP) Sue Wicks (AP) loading...

Tiki Barber, Florham Park, former running back for the New York Giants in the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons

Sue Wicks, New Brunswick, former basketball player for the New York Liberty in the Women's National Basketball Association from 1997 to 2002

Performing Arts & Entertainment

Tony Orlando (AP) Tony Orlando (AP) loading...

David Chase**, Clifton/North Caldwell, filmmaker and creator of the Peabody Award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos. Chase has written, produced, and directed critically acclaimed television shows. Chase recently co-wrote and produced The Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

Tony Orlando, Union City, singer whose career spans over 60 years, best known for his work as part of Tony Orlando and Dawn

Patti Scialfa**, Deal, singer-songwriter, guitarist and member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since 1984. She has been married to Springsteen since 1991

Enterprise

Finn Wentworth, Mount Tabor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in major commercial real estate and sports ventures

Josh Weston, Montclair, former CEO of small business management services company ADP and notable philanthropist

Public Service

New Jersey Governor Charles Edison (AP) New Jersey Governor Charles Edison (AP) loading...

Stephen N. Adubato, Sr.*, Newark, politician and teacher, founder of the North Ward Center

Charles Edison*, West Orange, 42nd Governor of New Jersey from 1941 to 1944, businessman, inventor, and animal behaviorist who is the son of inventor Thomas Edison

George Shultz*, Princeton, economist, businessman, diplomat, statesman, and one of only two persons to have held four different Cabinet-level posts

Arts & Letters

George Segal*, South Brunswick Township, an American painter and sculptor associated with the pop art movement. He was presented with the United States National Medal of Arts in 1999

Dorothy Porter Wesley*, Montclair, librarian, bibliographer, and curator, and first African American to receive a library science degree from Columbia University

*Being honored posthumously.

**Previous inductee, but being formally inducted this year.

