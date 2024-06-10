Yo! Do you have a Jersey accent? How other people hear NJ

🔊 New Jersey's accent is the least desired one in the U.S., according to a study

“Fuggedaboutit,” “Cawfee,”, and “You’se guys.”



You can't mistake a Jersey accent.

New Jersey’s accent has been crowned as “America’s most grating and least desirable,” according to a study by Preplay, an online language learning marketplace connecting over 32,000 tutors teaching 50 languages to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide.

Preplay explored an array of U.S. accents and found the boisterous New Jersey accent to be the most distinctive.

“The Jersey accent, recognizable for turning 'water' into 'wooder' and making even the calmest conversation sound like a lively debate at the family dinner table, has unquestionably made its mark,” Preplay says, although it didn't differentiate between North and South Jersey accents. "Wooder," for example, is a common pronunciation in South Jersey and Philadelphia suburbs.

Its bold, high-tempo solo accent cannot be ignored. It’s catchy, distinctive, and let’s face it, unforgettable.

“Picture this: 'chaw-clet beggles for breakfast, a sangwich for lunch, and perhaps a walk with your dawg, and sipping on some cool wooder.”

The study rounded up the country’s accents, and Bruce Springsteen’s home state’s unique dialect strutted to the top of the list as the “least desirable accent.” Known for strong vowels and unique persona, many listeners perceive the Jersey accent as nasal, fast-paced, or brash. The accent complete with its loud volume and punchiness is a bit of an acquired taste.

Other Least Desirable Accents in the U.S.

Coming in as the second least desirable accent in the U.S. is the Mid-Atlantic accent. Its inflection gathers both acclaim (clear, transatlantic quality) and criticism (viewed as feigned), and it isn’t geographically localized.

The third least desirable accent in America is Southern Ohioan, defined by a bland, flat tone, which may be perceived as boring.

The New York accent is the fourth least desirable followed by Chicagoan, Long Islander, Philadelphia, Floridian, Pacific Northwesterner, and Yooper (mostly spoken in Michigan).

Most Desirable Accents in the U.S.

It should come as no surprise to learn that the Southern accent is the most desirable in America. The accent, due to its peaceful, lyrical vowels, carries the charm and hospitality of the South, making it warm and welcoming, Preplay wrote.

The second most desirable accent in the U.S. is the Western accent. The serene, clear tone is reminiscent of the relaxed Western U.S. lifestyle.

The third most desirable accent is Cajun, a colorful and standalone blend of French and English uniqueness.

The Hawaiian accent is the fourth most desirable in the U.S., followed by Texan, Geechee (Creole), Georgian, Bostonian, Appalachian, and Mainer.

Well, there you have it. But if you think New Jerseyans are insulted, think again.

Jersey residents know their dialect is a badge of pride. It’s sure to turn heads and start a conversation. They are fiercely proud of their unique accent, and never, ever blend into the background.

Just ask Tony Soprano. “Fuggedaboutit.”

Check the complete dataset for a detailed breakdown of the accents' specific features and perks here.

