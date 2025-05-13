New Jerseyans, you’re gong to want to sit down for this one.

I probably should have put a trigger warning somewhere in the headline, I apologize for such neglect.

This has to do with another state being crowned as the number one pizza destination in the U.S.

Unfortunate spoilers: It’s not anywhere in New Jersey.

Nor is it our neighboring New York City.

Hell, it isn’t even Chicago with their disgusting (to me) yet somehow popular thick, mushy, deep-dish pies.

Barf.

A recent study somehow made an even more confusing finding.

Research done by Maine Lobster Now found New Hampshire is the No. 1 pizza destination in the country.

As reported by Travel and Leisure, the methodology was as follows:

To determine the top spot, the study analyzed the number of pizzerias per 100,000 residents, along with people's interest in pizza—it used data from such as Google searches and the average price of pizza in each state.

New Hampshire has 1,022 pizzerias, which comes out to 72.73 pizzerias per 100,000 people.

The Granite State also had 22,512 pizza-related searches per 100,000 residents and a wallet-friendly average pizza price of $15.74.

No shade toward the good people at Maine Lobster Now, but does that really make them the No. 1 pizza destination?

The study put Ohio in 2nd place, and Delaware as the 3rd best pizza state.

Seriously, what could their pies have on the Garden State? There’s got to be a reason that Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy keeps coming back to review New Jersey pizza.

He can’t get enough of it and neither can we!

Here’s a look at what New Jersey has to offer in terms of pizza.

New Hampshire, hold our beer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

