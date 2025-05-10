‘I love this place’ — Dave Portnoy just gave this NJ pizza joint a great score

El Presidente is back in the Garden State to review what we do best.

No, not cut each other off in traffic. Make pizza.

This time around he stopped at Ferraro’s Pizzeria & Pub in Middlesex, NJ.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

The restaurant has been around for 13 years but the family has been in the pizza business for about 60. Portnoy is quick to point out the charming, old school maroon rubber covering the tables.

Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub

According to the restaurant’s website:

Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub, located in Middlesex, New Jersey, offers a menu filled with both traditional Old World Italian dishes as well as many new innovative culinary creations at reasonable prices.

Ferraro’s Pizzeria can be found at 275 Lincoln Blvd. in Middlesex, NJ.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

As always, Portnoy judges the undercarriage of his slice:

It feels crispy but there’s no char there…. Oh that crust. Very good.

Portnoy goes in for his classic “one bite” (which always ends up being three or four bites depending on the pizzeria), and understands why there’s local pride surrounding Ferraro’s.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It’s very good. Thin. Crispy.

The only thing lacking in his opinion was some char. That said, he practically finished the entire slice.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub in Middlesex, NJ: 7.9

Not only was the pizza great, but he spoke highly of the staff and the restaurant in general.

Check out his full review here:

Consider yourself a Garden State pizza pro? Keep reading to see if you agree with some of Dave Portnoy’s previous pizza scores.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Foods sold in NJ grocery stores that never expire Plus others that'll last up to a year or more if stored properly. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.