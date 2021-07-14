A judge could decide as early as today if Edward Matthews will be set free pending trial. Edwards is the Mount Laurel man whose racist tirade against a neighbor was caught on video, triggering protests at his home. Ahead of today's hearing, police have filed more charges against him

Residents say Matthews has been terrorizing them for years, and police have done little to intervene. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has been reviewing past incidents, including one from October of last year. Police have filed charges connected to that incident, including criminal mischief and weapons charges, but have not revealed any specifics of the incident. NJ.com reports court records show the new charges were filed by Mount Laurel police last Friday.

Matthews now faces more than a dozen charges connected to the incident captured on video as well past incidents. The Mount Laurel Police Chief defended the actions of his officers this week and said he welcomes a review of his department by the Burlington County Prosecutor. Mayor Stephen Steglik has called on the U.S. Justice Department to launch it's own investigation.

Dozens of community members showed up at the Mount Laurel Council meeting on Monday to press for more action Local officials have already held multiple private meetings with local residents and have promised to lead reforms to end racism in their town.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the actions of some people who threw bottles at police and damaged property during the protest outside Matthews condo on July 5. Investigators have been reviewing video from the protest to try and identify the bad actors and promise they will be held accountable.

