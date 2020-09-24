Need to take the SAT? Due to COVID, NJ students must wait for October

Though Saturday has been on the calendar for months as a test date for the SAT — none of the more than 50 designated centers in New Jersey are open to host students.

"This test center is closed. All registrations will be canceled and refunded," is the note listed for 47 out of 56 results for New Jersey locations.

Seven of the locations have the note "Makeup to be determined," while Kearny High School and Williamstown High School list "Makeup to be administered on 10/10/2020."

Upcoming SAT dates before year's end have been listed online as Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5.

So far, the 2021 dates offered online are March 13, May 8 and June 5. SAT subject tests are listed separately.

"Colleges and universities understand that due to COVID there are limited opportunities for students to take the SAT. Most aren't requiring test scores for the upcoming admissions cycle, and they’re rightfully extending deadlines and/or accepting scores after deadlines pass for students who choose to submit them," according to the College Board blog.

High school students can check respective college websites to get the most accurate information on their policies and deadlines.