Need a job? Most NJ ShopRites are holding job fairs Saturday

Whoever said self-serve lanes at grocery stores were costing jobs didn’t know about this. ShopRite is looking to hire throughout New Jersey. And this is how serious they are about expanding their workforce.

You know how just trying to get to the point of an interview where you can sell yourself to someone face-to-face can seem to take forever?

Well on Saturday, September 17, most ShopRites in the state with few exceptions are holding walk-up job fairs where you’ll be able to have an immediate interview with a hiring rep.

This is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Depending on location they’ll be looking to fill full-time and part-time jobs as well as management positions.

Because there are over 100 ShopRite locations throughout New Jersey and most will be taking part in this, the company realized it would be easier to put out the shorter list of stores NOT participating on their website.

So if your preferred location is not on that list that means yes, they are taking part.

ShopRite has been around since 1946 and while they also operate in several other northeast states they were founded in Newark, New Jersey. After 76 years they are the largest grocery retailer in the state. They’re also number one in all of the New York metro area. For more than a decade they’ve also dominated the Philadelphia market.

So if you need work and want to hook up with a winning team they’re making it lightning fast to get that face-to-face interview. Again the job fair is happening at all Jersey ShopRite locations except the ones listed here on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Good luck!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.