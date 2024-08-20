‘National Tooth Fairy Day’ is almost here: This is what kids get in NJ

If your child has a tooth that’s a little wiggly, you may want to have them hold out for Aug. 22. That’s the date of National Tooth Fairy Day, so maybe she’ll be feeling extra generous when it comes to what she leaves for your kid.

This was top of mind for me recently because a friend’s son just lost his first tooth. The tooth fairy gave him $1 and a book.

One. Dollar.

Maybe she was short on cash that day, to me that seemed small. Luckily when the boy stayed overnight at his grandparents’ house, she also visited him there and he got five more dollars.

This got me wondering… what do kids get from the tooth fairy these days? First time parents might be curious too, considering they might want to know what to expect her to give when the time comes.

*wink wink*

*nudge nudge*

Based on a survey done by Dental Care Alliance, New Jersey kids receive the tenth highest amount of money in the U.S. for losing a tooth.

New Jersey children receive an average of $5.61 per tooth from the Tooth Fairy.

Iowan kids get the smallest amount with only an average of $2.30. Meanwhile, in Delaware, teeth can earn you around $8.91!

How to celebrate National Tooth Fairy Day if you don’t have a loose tooth? Add these songs to your playlist that day: Steely Dan's "Your Gold Teeth," Owl City's "Dental Care," and Iron and Wine's "White Tooth Man.”

Now it’s a party!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

