If your Christmas tree is still up, it’s time to take it down
Well, New Jersey, we decked the halls, we made the yuletide gay, and we had ourselves a holly jolly Christmas… now what?
Many of us are coming out of our time off from work and remembering how to function in society.
(Well… we’re trying to. You might have to give me a couple of days.)
One thing we can do to settle into 2026 is finally wrap up Christmas 2025.
You know how everything has a “national day” now?
Well, Tuesday, Jan. 6, is “National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day.”
It’s the perfect day to finally accept that the holidays are in the past and that we need to look forward to the new year ahead.
According to National Today, “National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day on January 6 provides the perfect end to the season. It’s the last of the 12 days of Christmas and encourages us to finally let go of the holidays, take down our trees, and usher in Epiphany.”
In my opinion, outside of any religious beliefs, now is just the right time to get rid of the tree. Why bring the Christmas season any further into the new year? What are you holding on to?
Don’t even get me started on the people who leave up their outdoor lights for months, some as late as March.
What sort of state of denial are they in?
So if your Christmas tree is still up, Tuesday, Jan. 6, is the time to take it down.
Besides, convenience stores have already started decorating for Valentine’s Day; shouldn’t you move on as well?
