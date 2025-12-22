New Jerseyans share their incredible Christmas tree decorations
While there’s something to be said about traditional holiday decorations, it can be fun to occasionally break the mold.
I especially felt that way this holiday season with the NJ101.5 Christmas tree photo contest. I wanted to see the quirky or unique Christmas decorations that were being displayed in the Garden State.
The prompt was simple.
Unique Christmas tree decorations
All New Jerseyans had to do was submit a picture of their Christmas tree for the chance to win a gift card to David Bradley Chocolate.
Take a look at the gorgeous trees that are helping New Jersey get into the Christmas spirit!
Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to Sarah Mellios for winning the gift card to David Bradley Chocolate!
Merry Christmas to all and to all good night!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.