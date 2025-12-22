New Jerseyans share their incredible Christmas tree decorations

New Jerseyans share their incredible Christmas tree decorations

Sarah Mellios

While there’s something to be said about traditional holiday decorations, it can be fun to occasionally break the mold.

I especially felt that way this holiday season with the NJ101.5 Christmas tree photo contest. I wanted to see the quirky or unique Christmas decorations that were being displayed in the Garden State.

The prompt was simple.

Unique Christmas tree decorations

All New Jerseyans had to do was submit a picture of their Christmas tree for the chance to win a gift card to David Bradley Chocolate.

Take a look at the gorgeous trees that are helping New Jersey get into the Christmas spirit!

Clarina Burd
Valerie Ladarola
Tiffany Bruscino
Terri Lynn Harper
Tara Loversidge
Sarah Mellios
Sandy Morse
Ruth Dorvin
Nancy Morin
Michilene Messina
Melanie McCleary
Maria Ferguson
Lorraine Bishop
Linda Lamn
Linda LaLuna
Laszlo Harangozo
Kristin Coyle
Kristie Moore
Kristen Birdsey
Ken Kacperowski
Joe Morgan
Jerry Terpay
Jennifer Korneski
Jade Gordon
Helen Socha
Heather Moschella
Gregory Foster
Gordon Clark
Elissa Graga
Denise Watkins
David Provost
Cynthia Kondratuk
Coleen Walton
Beverly Heaney
Annamarie Sesta
Angela Provost
Sue Dilger
Scott Vincent
Michael Cook
Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to Sarah Mellios for winning the gift card to David Bradley Chocolate!

Merry Christmas to all and to all good night!

