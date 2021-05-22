National Taffy Day is May 23 and you have New Jersey to thank for it

The Jersey Shore is famous for it's salt water taffy, but did you know that it was invented in New Jersey?

It was in the late 19th century when salt water taffy began it's roots right here in the Garden State. So to celebrate National Taffy Day, let's give a little love to that famous staple of the Jersey Shore.... Salt water taffy.

Dennis Malloy photo

AP

Atlantic City has such a rich history, and salt water taffy is no exception. It was here in 1883 that this iconic Jersey favorite came to be. Although it's roots stem from Atlantic City, salt water taffy can now be found in many places around the country (Check out more on the history of salt water taffy by clicking here).

Getty Images

Asbury Park Fun House (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

This is especially true here in New Jersey, where you're pretty much guaranteed to find a salt water taffy shop somewhere on the boardwalk. Doesn't matter if you go to Seaside, Asbury Park, or the Wildwoods, it'll be there.

Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Boardwalk in Atlantic City (AP)

Not only is salt water taffy a staple here in New Jersey, it also comes in many flavors. According to taffytown.com, the most popular flavors of salt water taffy are vanilla, peppermint, watermelon, cotton candy, and banana.

thawatpong, ThinkStock

Top Photo Corporation, ThinkStock

So hit your favorite boardwalk, pick your favorite flavor, and let's celebrate with some salt water taffy for National Taffy Day.