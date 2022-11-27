National food site voted this as New Jersey’s classic sandwich

Delish.com a recipe, party planning and entertainment website, came out with a list of the favorite sandwiches to order in each state.

The sandwich named is a part of each state’s lore and makeup and part of the culinary experience of the states listed. When in each state, you should order what the state is known for.

I agree with that. When I’m in Maine I order a lobster roll at every restaurant doing a taste test to find the ultimate roll. I also taste the New England clam chowder. Coincidently, lobster roll was the classic sandwich to order in Maine.

To the south, for our friends in Delaware the classic sandwich to order is the Thanksgiving sub that was first introduced 40 years ago at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and it’s a favorite of President Biden.

In New York, pastrami on rye bread is the classic sandwich to order. I’ve done the pastrami taste test in New York and there are delis that just know how to do pastrami right and the end result is an enjoyable sandwich.

In Pennsylvania, Delish of course says that it’s the Philly cheese steak. There will always be a debate amongst all who enjoy a great cheese steak whether it's Geno’s or Pat’s in Philadelphia that has the best cheese steak. I’ve had both and I have to tell you I like both places and their cheese steak offerings. I’m going to get bad feedback on that noncommittal choice but so it goes.

In Maryland you’ll enjoy a crab cake sandwich, in Alaska it’s a reindeer sausage sandwich (no thanks), in Connecticut it’s the fried clam sandwich. Florida has the Cubano, in Kansas it’s a burnt end sandwich, and Louisiana, of course, is serving up the shrimp po boy sandwich.

attachment-Italian Salumeria loading...

Here in New Jersey, Delish says it’s the Italian sub that is the classic sandwich to order while visiting the Garden State. They singled out Cosmo’s in Hackensack as a great place to get an Italian sub.

One of the reasons they picked the Italian sub is because of the vast Italian heritage and population here in New Jersey. I can certainly understand that but the people from delish aren’t from New Jersey. I would have selected pork roll, egg and cheese on a hard roll — I know, I know, some of you say that it's Taylor ham not pork roll. Whatever you call it you know what I mean, it’s the food that dislocated New Jerseyans have sent to them wherever they are in the world.

Enjoy a classic sandwich and while traveling check out the local fare, most of the time you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Happy eating!

Here is the Delish link,

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7