National BBQ chain opens another NJ location

Apparently people in New Jersey like their barbecue, enough anyway to support a sixth location of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. The newest location of the national chain is in Mt. Holly.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

The Dickey’s website” recommends that you

Get your fill of the best BBQ in New Jersey. There are many great restaurants in New Jersey but nobody serves slow-smoked BBQ the way Dickey’s does. Our meats are slow-smoked on site, every night by certified Pit masters, so you can enjoy the most authentic Texas style barbecue! Checkout the Dickey’s location closest to you in New Jersey to enjoy the best Texas-style barbecue with homestyle sides.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

The other New Jersey locations are in Burlington, Egg Harbor Township, Elizabeth, Manchester, and Washington Twp.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

The Dickey’s story begins with one restaurant opening in 1941 in Dallas, TX. It grew from there and, in 1994, they started franchising and now operate 650 locations in 44 states.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

As you can probably imagine, Dickey’s has all sorts of barbecued selections of pit-smoked meats, like brisket, pulled pork and ribs. The menu also has chicken wings, sandwiches, baked potatoes, mac and cheese, and baked beans.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

Here’s how they describe their restaurants:

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit still slow smokes all meats on-site just the same way they did in 1941. The menu features beef brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis style ribs, polish sausage, spicy cheddar sausage, smoked turkey, and marinated chicken, with an extensive array of homestyle sides from jalapeño beans to macaroni and cheese.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook Dickey's Barbecue Pit National via Facebook loading...

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.