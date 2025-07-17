If “good things come to those who wait” is true, then there must be some truly great things in store for the family that runs an ice cream shop in North Jersey.

While most businesses with multiple locations can’t wait to expand and build an empire, Nasto’s Ice Cream took its sweet time — 86 years to be exact.

Founded in 1939 by Frank Sr. and Angelina Nasto, this family-run establishment has been quietly serving up delicious frozen treats in the Ironbound section of Newark. This month, they dropped the bomb. After all this time, they’re opening a second location.

Another Nasto’s will be opening in Woodbridge.

Why? Third generation owner Frank Nasto tried explaining it to nj.com. “We’ve been looking for quite some time. I’m originally from Middlesex County, and we’ve been wanting to move to the Central Jersey area.”

Okay, Frank, but just how long is quite some time? I mean, good for you guys, but it’s not the Manhattan Project. That only took three years.

Since before World War II, Nasto’s has been not only a neighborhood ice cream joint but also supplies ice cream to hundreds of restaurants, caterers, and hotels. According to their website they do far more than plain old ice cream. Their specialties include gourmet cakes, fresh fruit sorbets, spumoni, reginetta, and tartufo.

Frank Sr. who started it all came from Nocera, Italy, so of course they do gelato and Italian ices too!

After 86 years this iconic ice cream shop opens their second location this fall in Woodbridge at 992 St. Georges Ave.. Their third location should come around year 2111 I'm guessing.

