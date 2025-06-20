There's a great place, just as you're about to leave New Jersey and go over the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, that if you check in, you'll never want to check out, but you can check out of the hustle and bustle that is your life.

It's called The Lambertville Station Inn.

The Lambertville Station Inn is a historic 19th-century train station that was converted into an award-winning restaurant and elegant hotel.

Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn loading...

My wife Deneen and I spent our 25th wedding anniversary there, and it was fantastic.

We checked into the Riverview Suite around 3 p.m. and were utterly blown away by the accommodations. Two-room corner suite featuring stunning river views, a bar and entertainment area, double fireplace, marble bath with rain shower and soaking tub, and a king bed.

We had an incredible view of the bridge from huge windows with shades that came down at the touch of a button. We had the fire going, used the tub, and the shower came not only from the wall but also from the ceiling!

Photo of a room at the Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn from their website. Photo of a room at the Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn from their website. loading...

We had an incredible dinner at the restaurant.

We started with calamari with marinara, jalapeno aioli, teriyaki, and sweet chili, and we also ordered the rustic flatbread made with smoky bacon, caramelized onion, arugula, dried cranberry, and smoked mozzarella.

Deneen had Boiled Crabcakes, Old Bay fries, remoulade, and cole slaw, while I had Scallops and Shrimp, which were seared scallops, colossal shrimp, Moscato, and a lobster risotto, which was to die for. They give you so much food that by the time you finish, you're stuffed.

Photo of a room with a Delaware River view at the Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn from their website. Photo of a room with a Delaware River view at the Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn from their website. loading...

But there's always room for dessert! The Coco Pinnapple hit the spot. It was a coconut and a pineapple mousse with milk chocolate sauce, and honey buttermilk ice cream.

Deneen enjoyed the Mango Cheesecake with ginger graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and a mango chutney. Of course, we tasted each other's meals and were thoroughly pleased.

The service was prompt, and the meal was delicious.

All in all, it was an anniversary to remember, and it wasn't that far away. If you're looking for a getaway that's not too far away, I would highly recommend the Lambertville Station Inn!