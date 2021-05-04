Summer is around the corner, and let’s face it, we all want to have the perfect summer body. With a family as passionate for cooking as mine, it is rare that a night doesn’t end with my pants unbuttoned. I have great news, however, as I have a recipe that can be completely devoured without a single ounce of guilt. It’s certainly a favorite of mine and my family’s and it’s lasagna.

For this lasagna recipe, you are going to need to find Palmini lasagna or any other kind of pasta alternative. Palmini is made out of hearts of palm, and is extremely nutritious. Trader Joe’s and other brands have recently jumped on the hearts of palm wagon because it’s such a great alternative to pasta and has a similar neutral taste and texture. Some people soak it in milk or almond milk for half an hour before cooking because hearts of palm can have a tang that some people don’t like. I love it.

In addition to the Palmini, you will need Impossible or Beyond Beef (or any plant-based meat or chicken), your favorite sauce, cheese, diced onion and carrot. Also, if you’d prefer to make this dish vegan, you can use vegan cheese. However, to me, lasagna is all about the cheesiness and vegan cheese just won’t cut it. But it’s up to you.

First, preheat your oven to 425 degrees, and then get your onions and carrots cooking on the stove. I like to add garlic and some seasoning, and once the onions are translucent, add in your “beef” or “chicken.” Continue cooking and once the meat or chicken is ready add your sauce, stir on low heat and then let simmer. That’s your Bolognese sauce. Done.

Once your Bolognese is ready, the lasagna can be constructed. First, add a small layer of your sauce and cover completely with your desired lasagna noodles. Then sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan cheese and repeat until your pan is filled to the top, ending with cheese. Then all you have to do is stick it in the oven until the top layer is super crispy, and enjoy!

This recipe is so easy and fun to make, and something the entire family can enjoy. It pairs great with a light salad, a glass of wine, or even some bread for dipping.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.