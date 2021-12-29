I am always thinking of new ways to cook my favorite food items to spice them up a bit or rejuvenate their flavor.

Often, I get a really great idea, but then never get around to testing it out in the kitchen.

Thankfully I found the time earlier this week to test out a new recipe, and it may be my new favorite dish.

First of all, Hasselback: Whether it’s salami or potatoes, hotdogs or anything else, there is no more delicious way to create grooves and crevices through which your dish will be marinated and flavor-infused than with the fan-like slices of the Hasselback method of slicing.

As the kids like to say, IYKYK (If you know you know). If not, Google it. It’s easy once you get the hang of it.

Now: Truffles.

My kids often make fun of me, saying that they should call the truffle police on me, since I will put truffles, truffle zest, truffle oil, or truffle salt in and on almost everything I make.

After all, I ask you, what dish is not a little better with a dash of that fragrant, umami taste in it?

Here is how to make the most perfect parmesan truffle Hasselback skillet potatoes.

To make these potatoes you will need:

4-5 medium sized potatoes

3 cloves of garlic chopped

⅓ onion thinly sliced

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

The first thing you want to do is boil your potatoes and oil up your skillet. I added a little salt and pepper to the bottom so every inch of the potatoes had flavor.

I then placed the skillet in the oven, which I preheated to 425 degrees so that the bottom of the skillet would cook the potatoes nicely.

While your skillet heats up, remove the boiled potatoes from your stove to cool.

Cut the ends off of your potatoes and begin slicing them about ¾ of the way through, making sure not to cut to the bottom.

When the potatoes are sliced, line them up in the pan and begin placing your thinly sliced onions in the potato crevices.

I then added the slices of garlic in the remaining areas, and a drizzle of truffle oil, salt, and pepper before placing in the oven.

The potatoes need about 45 minutes to an hour to cook depending on how crispy you like them. When they are golden brown, remove them from the oven and sprinkle with the parmesan cheese and more truffle oil if you’d like.

These are seriously so delicious and you can customize them any way you like!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

