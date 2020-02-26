My official Florida road trip playlist as called in by you

Tomorrow I leave for my annual trip to Florida for Yankees Spring Training. Before my departure, Doyle and I decided to put together a road trip playlist. While I will be flying down to Florida, there will be a road trip aspect to it when we drive from the Tampa Bay area to Miami on Sunday. Roughly a four and a half hour drive through the sunshine state.

There were not many rules for songs we were looking for. Very simply, what is a song that you like to jam out to while you're behind the wheel. We had a ton of great responses, some of which I've never heard until today. You can check out the playlist on Spotify below. If you have any more suggestions, feel free to send them along.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More from New Jersey 101.5