My favorite caller this week

With the stress of coronavirus and all that’s happening, we have begun dedicating some of our hours to lighter topics. I think people need a break at times. A certain caller named Danny gave us one hell of a break on Wednesday.

He was the very last caller of the very last hour of the show when, in reaction to a New Jersey news item, we had people calling in sharing stories of times they lost something off their vehicle like a ladder off a work truck or times they were the poor driver who had to dodge said ladder.

Well Danny’s was a little different. It involved a drunken night with a buddy in his youth, a Porta Potty and a 1989 Nissan Sentra. I couldn’t stop laughing. We all needed that Danny, thank you! Here’s his call.

