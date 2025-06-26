Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

❎ NJ may ban non-compete agreements

❎ Federal ban tied up in court

❎ Four states currently ban non-compete agreements

After a federal move to ban non-compete agreements has been caught up in court, New Jersey has begun considering a measure that would tackle the agreements at a state level.

Late last summer, a federal court in Texas found that a Federal Trade Commission rule was unlawful, in prohibiting most non-compete agreements.

The FTC has been appealing the Texas court’s decision to the Fifth Circuit.

For now, employers nationwide can continue to enforce non-compete clauses with their staff.

In May, Democratic state legislators introduced a measure that would ban non-compete clauses across New Jersey.

If passed and signed into law, New Jersey would follow four states with full bans on non-compete agreements.

As of mid-2025, the states banning all non-competes are Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma and California.

State Senators Joseph Lagana and Joe Cryan, of Bergen and Union, and Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli, of Mercer County, introduced the bill that was referred to their respective Labor Committee.

ASBURY PARK — A Jersey Shore lifeguard is recovering at the hospital after being skewered by an umbrella on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., according to Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy.

The female lifeguard was struck by the umbrella stake and it went through her upper left shoulder area, Keddy said to New Jersey 101.5.

Her fellow lifeguards rushed to treat her until help arrived.

City firefighters found the victim at the 3rd Avenue beach with a 6-foot umbrella stake sticking out of both sides of her shoulder.

The firefighters, who are also trained EMTs, cut the stake on each side to make it more manageable.

Keddy said the victim was calm and conscious the entire time.

"She's one tough young woman," Keddy said.

☑️ 6 people were charged in 18 robberies of jewelry and consignment stores in 2024

☑️ They are all residents of the Baltimore/Washington area

☑️ A Cape May jeweler says they were robbed of $300K worth of items

A half dozen people from the Baltimore/Washington area have been charged in connection with 18 robberies of jewelry stores and consignment shops in 2024 New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states.

The robberies all involved a sledgehammer to break the glass on display cases and steal designer handbags, jewelry and other items in a short amount of time in the middle of the night, according to U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Bolt cutters were sometimes used to cut rope or string used in handbag displays. The items were transported across state lines. Stolen or rented cars were used to make a getaway.

Local, state and federal law enforcement worked with Homeland Security to track the suspects and connect the cases, according to Habba.

✅ Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged following a visit to ICE's Delaney Hall

✅ The Democrat pleaded not guilty on Wednesday

✅ McIver accused the Trump Administration of weaponozing the DOJ

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing her of assaulting and interfering with immigration officers outside a New Jersey detention center during a congressional oversight visit at the facility.

“They will not intimidate me. They will not stop me from doing my job,” she said outside the courthouse in Newark after the brief hearing.

McIver, a Democrat, was charged by interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, following the May 9 visit to Newark’s Delaney Hall. Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses the privately owned, 1,000-bed facility as a detention center.

This month she was indicted on three counts of assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with federal officials. Two of the counts carry a maximum sentence of up to eight years in prison. The third is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of one year in prison.

During Wednesday's hearing, McIver stood and told U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper: “Your honor, I plead not guilty.” The judge set a Nov. 10 trial date.

Outside the courthouse, McIver warned that anyone who pushes back against the Trump administration will find themselves in a similar position.

🔴 Homeless people were told to leave public spaces in Toms River

🔴 A notice was sent out with the warning

🔴 They have 48 hours to remove their personal belongings

TOMS RIVER — As temperatures soared into triple digits on Tuesday, several dozen homeless people were told to pack up and leave public spaces in the Ocean County township.

According to News 12, the township served a notice to those staying inside the downtown Toms River municipal parking garage telling them to leave or their belongings would be packed up and taken to the public works garage for storage.

The flyers state that as of June 26, all items left in public spaces for 48 hours or more will be removed and stored at the township’s public works department.

To help, the township is offering free transportation of any items currently on public property to any private shelter or storage facility, News 12 reported.

The notice to remove items comes less than a week after Toms River removed items from the garage last Thursday.

While advocates say these were their personal items, Mayor Dan Rodrick told News 12 he is simply following the town’s ordinance, which prohibits personal items stored on township property.

“These unfortunate people and their belongings are being brought to Toms River by nonprofits to be used as political pawns in an ongoing lobbying effort for a homeless shelter. Given the heat wave, we will allow these folks and their belongings to remain for 48 hours until the heat wave passes,” Rodrick said in a released statement.

⚡ Murphy asks you to conserve power during heat wave

⚡ Lists several savings measures

⚡ Murphy's failed energy policies led to higher electric rates

As New Jersey continues to battle broiling temperatures, Gov. Phil Murphy has taken up the plea for households to avoid blasting air conditioning at low settings.

In a post to X, Murphy urged folks to conserve energy when possible, by setting thermostats to the upper 70s range — specifically, 76-78 degrees.

Several other tips were also shared by the governor, all aimed at easing strain on the already burdened power grid.

The idea is clearly unpopular with many, but each tip is also expected to mean lower

electricity bills.

This week's heat wave arrived just as a 20% rate hike for electricity went into effect in New Jersey. It was not lost on many New Jersey residents that it is Murphy's failed energy policies that have led to residents paying more.

