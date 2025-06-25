As New Jersey continues to battle broiling temperatures, Gov. Phil Murphy has taken up the plea for households to avoid blasting air conditioning at low settings.

In a post to X, Murphy urged folks to conserve energy when possible, by setting thermostats to the upper 70s range — specifically, 76-78 degrees.

Several other tips were also shared by the governor, all aimed at easing strain on the already burdened power grid.

The idea is clearly unpopular with many, but each tip is also expected to mean lower electricity bills.

Set your air conditioning unit to 76-78°F

Air conditioners use about 12% of the electricity in U.S. households, according to federal officials.

Each degree you raise your thermostat setting can save you 1-3% on your utility bill, according to U.S. Department of Energy estimates.

Nationwide, about 88% of homes have some form of air conditioning, with 66% of those households using central systems.

Unfortunately, higher humidity makes such higher temperatures still feel stifling.

Consumer Reports recommends adjusting by one-degree increments to find a comfortable and efficient temperature for your household.

Keep blinds closed

Reducing direct sunlight helps avoid adding to the heat indoors.

Unplug electronics

It might seem like an unfounded rumor to some, but there is truth to unplugging electronic devices not in use.

Households can save $100 to $200 a year by unplugging devices not in use, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, avoiding phantom — or standby — power use.

Home entertainment equipment alone typically makes up 2.8% of a home’s energy, according to Renewable Energy world.

There is an in-between option for reducing such “phantom” use while also enabling remote activation of devices — the use of smart plugs, which CNET helps explain in a recent article.

Delay running heat-producing appliances until after 8 p.m.

Aside from the high amount of energy it takes to run air conditioning, other appliances are much better left off during peak times, when the temperature is near triple digits outside.

Ovens, clothes dryers and dishwashers are among such appliances, based on electric use and rate charts.

Make a plan for power outages

Even if things seem to be running well now, have a plan B for keeping everyone (humans and pets) safe and comfortable.

Check in with loved ones or neighbors who do not have transportation, should their power go out.

Call or text 2-1-1 to find official cooling centers

The state resource only includes information provided by "official authorities, such as state, county, or municipal offices of emergency management."

In addition to finding your own local cooling centers, it is a great place to connect loved ones in other parts of New Jersey with a safe place to wait out the extreme and dangerous heat.

