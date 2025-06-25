Lifeguard horrifically impaled by umbrella at Asbury Park, NJ beach

An Asbury Park beach lifeguard was impaled by an umbrella on Wednesday (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Canva)

ASBURY PARK — A Jersey Shore lifeguard is recovering at the hospital after being skewered by an umbrella on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., according to Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy.

The female lifeguard was struck by the umbrella stake and it went through her upper left shoulder area, Keddy said to New Jersey 101.5.

Her fellow lifeguards rushed to treat her until help arrived.

City firefighters found the victim with a 6-foot umbrella stake sticking out of both sides of her shoulder.

The firefighters, who are also trained EMTs, cut the stake on each side to make it more manageable.

Keddy said the victim was calm and conscious the entire time.

"She's one tough young woman," Keddy said.

One lifeguard said the victim was setting up her umbrella when the wind took it and sent it through her arm, the Asbury Park Press reported.

