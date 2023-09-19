Murphy presses trans policy in school — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:



Wildwood police say they are taking steps to prevent another pop-up car rally like the one that caused chaos in town a year ago.

During the H2Oi rally, two people were killed and another seriously wounded.

Hundreds of car flooded the streets in an un-sanctioned event.

There has been social media chatter about another rally in Wildwood this month.

Candles and lanterns in the Midstreams neighborhood of Brick in honor of Derek Narby Candles and lanterns in the Midstreams neighborhood of Brick in honor of Derek Narby (Jersey Coast Emergency News) loading...

A Brick neighborhood was lit up with lanterns on Sunday in honor of a young man who went missing after a 10-foot wave knocked over a boat in Manasquan Inlet on Thursday night, knocking his father and brother overboard.

The 31-foot boat was hit by a wave around 8 p.m. in the rough waters churned up by Hurricane Lee, which caused it to flip, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves.

LGBT protestors outside a June 21, 2023 Middletown BOE meeting. (@NJPECoalition via Twitter) LGBT protestors outside a June 21, 2023 Middletown BOE meeting. (@NJPECoalition via Twitter) loading...

Attorney General Matt Platkin filed an order Wednesday that would force Hanover to keep Policy 5756 in compliance with an August 24 court ruling. Because Platkin believes the Hanover Board of Education violated that ruling with the Sept. 11 vote, he is ordering the local board to pay for the state's legal fees.

"I'm trying just to process this now that the state is asking for legal fees on lawsuits that they are bringing against boards, and it's taxpayer money on both ends," Middletown Board of Education Vice Chair Jacqueline Tobacco told New Jersey 101.5.

Middle Township officials say homeless encampments in Rio Grande create unsanitary and unsafe conditions. (Middle Township) Middle Township officials say homeless encampments in Rio Grande create unsanitary and unsafe conditions. (Middle Township) loading...

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The homeless population is creating dangerous conditions in this Cape May County municipality, according to officials.

The township says homeless encampments on private property in the Rio Grande section of town are associated with illegal drug use, violent crime, and disrespect for property owners' rights.

In a Thursday press release, the township said it's "using all legal measures within its means to protect the health and welfare" of residents, and blamed criminal-friendly state policies for the uptick in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

Canva Canva loading...

If you follow the recommendations of health officials for the upcoming cold and flu season, you'll be "feeling a little pinch" twice this year.

As the latest round of recommended COVID-19 vaccination makes its way to pharmacies and doctor's offices throughout New Jersey, officials want to make sure that flu vaccination is a top priority for residents as well.

The two shots are equally important, according to Edwward Lifshitz, medical director of the Communicable Disease Service at the New Jersey Department of Health. And, because it takes people a couple weeks to build up protection after receiving a shot, he advises Garden State residents to start moving with the process.

