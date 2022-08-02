Murphy ‘loves the concept’ of congestion pricing in NYC

With congestion pricing threatening a one-two punch for New Jersey commuters heading into Manhattan, Gov. Phil Murphy says he "loves the concept."

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced they will be pressing ahead with the plan as early as next year, charging motorists an extra toll to drive into the city below 60th street.

While Murphy expressed support for the idea, he did say there was "no way, no how" it would happen unless Garden State commuters were given credit for tolls already paid at the Hudson river crossings.

The congestion pricing plan has been signed off on by New York's governor, but still needs federal approval.

Murphy made his comments while standing next to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was in New Jersey to mark the start of construction on the new Portal Bridge.

"While we love the concept (of congestion pricing)," Murphy said, "There is no way, no how, that will happen with the double taxation of New Jersey commuters."

Buttigieg was noticeably silent on that point.

He did briefly comment on the current federal environmental review going on, stressing it would not be used as a political weapon to delay the approval process.

The MTA has said tolls for cars entering Manhattan could be as high as $35 during peak hours, and could add as much as $5,000 annually to commuting costs.

Drivers using the Holland or Lincoln Tunnel are slated to get a credit for that toll, but the George Washington Bridge has been excluded from the discount.

New Jersey's congressional delegation has been lobbying hard for the discount, and have threatened to withhold federal transportation funding from New York City unless the GWB is included.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.