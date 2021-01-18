Murphy could sign bill mandating sex ed. for kindergartners (Opinion)

A new bill passed quietly through the state Assembly and Senate recently that would mandate teaching small children about complex sexual issues. It has yet to be signed by Gov. Murphy and a group called The Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey is circulating a petition in hopes of getting the governor to not sign it into law.

According to the group, the law would mandate sexual orientation and sexual identity lessons to children beginning in kindergarten. The original Senate bill allowed for the lessons for grades 9-12, but the amended Assembly bill required these human sexuality classes beginning in kindergarten.

Why in the world would anyone want to force ideas of sexuality into the curriculum for 5-year-olds?! It's clearly and obviously a subject for parents to tackle with their young children and even for their teenagers.

It's a personal issue, not an educational issue to be dealt with in school. With all of the issues that the state should be focusing on, like extraordinarily high taxes, job killing regulation, rising crime and murder rates, you'd think the Legislature would not have time for more of its meddling social engineering and progressive agenda. But in a never-ending attempt to avoid the real problems facing our residents, they continue to deflect and virtue signal to satisfy a far-left base that keeps voting them in.

If you want to tell your little kids about sexuality and gender issues, go right ahead. It's your right and you may also feel your duty to do so. But public-school forcing ideas far too advanced or personal for little children is another example of how our public schools are way out of bounds and out of control. More on the issue can be found on the NJ Family Policy website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.