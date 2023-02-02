Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs

⚫ A Mullica Township man was charged with animal cruelty for not caring for his dogs

⚫ Police found a severely malnourished dog, and the body of a deceased dog in the yard

⚫ Prosecutors believe the deceased dog died from starvation

MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.

It appeared the deceased dog died from starvation, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The living dog was taken to the county animal shelter where it was evaluated and treated by a veterinarian for malnutrition and a skin condition.

Roblin was charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty, and two counts of disorderly persons’ failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

