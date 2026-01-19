Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A tragic crash claimed the lives of a long-time South Jersey high school coach Thomas Hengel and his wife, Lisa. Hengel was a beloved figure in the Clearview Regional School District.

🚗 Beloved South Jersey high school coach and his wife died when their SUV struck a home and caught fire in Mullica Hill.

🏠 The SUV went through two yards and into a living room; no one inside the house was hurt.

❤️ Community mourns a coaching legend with decades of impact on student-athletes.

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — A tragic Saturday evening crash claimed the lives of a long-time South Jersey high school coach and his wife after their SUV somehow accelerated out of control and plowed into a home on Banff Drive in Harrison Township. The force of the collision pushed the 2020 Hyundai Palisade through two front yards and into the living room of the residence, where it ignited a fire that quickly spread through much of the house.

Authorities identified the victims as 72-year-old Thomas Hengel and his 61-year-old wife, Lisa, both residents of nearby Mullica Hill. Harrison Township police were dispatched just after 6:15 p.m., but neither survived their injuries. The family inside the home was not injured; they were not in the area struck by the SUV.

Hengel was much more than a neighbor; he was a beloved figure in the Clearview Regional School District, where he coached cross-country, track and other sports for decades and was inducted into the Gloucester County Sports Hall of Fame. Students and athletes remember him for his mentorship and passion for guiding young people beyond the track and field.

A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

There were quite a few confirmed and alleged ICE sightings last week in New Jersey, including accounts of ICE activity in Atlantic City, Bridgewater, Red Bank, and Morristown.

In Princeton, State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Mercer, posted on Facebook about a 40-year-old man who was taken into custody by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement just after dropping his 9-year-old son off at school.

He said that the incident "kept students indoors" because "federal agents rolled into town to terrorize our neighbors."

"There are no words powerful enough to convey my outrage and sadness. As a community is grieving at the loss of a kind and caring neighbor, ICE has shown nothing but contempt for the law and safety of our communities," Zwicker said in a statement. "This lawless organization of poorly trained thugs is out of control."

There were also several mentions on social media of ICE agents in Bridgeton last week, and one particular sighting got so much attention that the Bridgeton Police chief commented about it on Friday.

A spokesman for the food pantry at the Bridgeton Salvation Army, at 29 W Commerce Street, said that several people were detained by ICE agents on Thursday morning while they were waiting for food.

The officers were in a parking lot across from the Salvation Army’s Bridgeton Corps Community Center in Bridgeton, according to Nick Wheeler, director of external communications, but they hadn't entered or requested to enter the Salvation Army property.

Bruce Springsteen poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" during the London film festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

🎤 Bruce Springsteen used a surprise New Jersey performance to blast ICE and call for political accountability amid national debate on federal enforcement tactics.

🎤 The rock legend dedicated “The Promised Land” to Renee Good, a Minneapolis mother of three killed by an ICE agent, and urged Americans to defend democracy and rights.

🎶 At Red Bank’s Light of Day Winterfest, Springsteen tied music and protest, drawing cheers and national attention during his lengthy set.

RED BANK, N.J. — Rock icon Bruce Springsteen made headlines Saturday night with a surprise appearance at the Light of Day Winterfest concert in Red Bank, where he delivered an impassioned political message targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). During his set, the 76-year-old native New Jerseyan paused to address the crowd on what he described as “critical times” facing the nation, blending musical performance with fierce critique.

‘The Promised Land’ becomes political anthem

Before launching into his 1978 classic “The Promised Land,” Springsteen spoke at length about American ideals and the country’s future. He urged the audience to defend democracy, liberty and the rule of law — and echoed calls from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey by telling federal ICE agents to “get the f— out of Minneapolis.” The message drew loud reactions from the sold-out crowd at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Paulsboro man charged with murder of woman

🚨A NJ teenage girl's Reddit post got the attention of police

🚨She told police that a Bucks County man came to her home and raped her

🚨He was arrested at his Falls Township home on Friday morning

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Reddit post led to the arrest of a Bucks County man at his home Friday morning on charges that he went to a teenage girl's home in New Jersey for sex.

Harrison Township police in Gloucester County said a post by an underage girl seeking advice on meeting a man for sexual activity was reported to them by the county Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit. The girl's guardian was notified, but the girl, who is between 13 and 16 years old, had already contacted police after the man she called "Dean" left her home, officials said.

The man was later identified as Sean Flohr, 26, of the Levittown section of Falls Township.

Suspect accused of sending nude photos, requesting explicit images

Among the things he brought to her home was an order from Taco Bell, a sex toy, and condoms, according to police. During their encounter, the girl told police that Flohr raped her and cut her wrists.

Edison is on the verge of passing new rules to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters, including a ban on high-speed models

🚲 New Jersey’s legislature has passed a controversial e-bike bill that would treat all electric bicycles as “motorized bicycles,” requiring licenses, registration and insurance.

📣 National cycling groups and local advocates are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to veto the measure, calling it the most restrictive in the U.S.

🔄 Opponents argue the law mislabels slow e-bikes while failing to target faster, motorcycle-like electric vehicles (e-motos).

TRENTON, N.J. — A sweeping electric bicycle bill now waiting on Governor Phil Murphy’s desk has sparked fierce pushback from cycling advocates across the country as the Governor weighs whether to sign or veto the measure before leaving office tomorrow. The Legislature passed the bill with strong majorities in both chambers earlier this month.

Under the proposed legislation — Senate Bill S4834/A6235 — New Jersey would eliminate the current three-class system of e-bike regulation and redefine all pedal-assist and throttle-powered electric bicycles as “motorized bicycles,” requiring riders to obtain a driver’s license, register the vehicle with the Motor Vehicle Commission and carry liability insurance. Owners would have one year to comply, and failure to meet the requirements could mean fines.

Supporters argue the bill is a response to safety concerns after a series of high-profile e-bike crashes in the state, including fatal incidents that drew public attention. However, critics contend the law is overly broad and burdensome, particularly for riders of lower-speed bikes that are popular for commuting and recreation.

