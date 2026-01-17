There were quite a few confirmed and alleged ICE sightings this week in New Jersey, including accounts of ICE activity in Atlantic City, Bridgewater, Red Bank, and Morristown.

In Princeton, State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Mercer, posted on Facebook about a 40-year-old man who was taken into custody by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement just after dropping his 9-year-old son off at school.

He said that the incident "kept students indoors" because "federal agents rolled into town to terrorize our neighbors."

"There are no words powerful enough to convey my outrage and sadness. As a community is grieving at the loss of a kind and caring neighbor, ICE has shown nothing but contempt for the law and safety of our communities," Zwicker said in a statement. "This lawless organization of poorly trained thugs is out of control."

I saw several mentions on social media of ICE agents in Bridgeton this week, and one particular sighting got so much attention that the Bridgeton Police chief commented about it on Friday.

ICE Agents in Bridgeton

A spokesman for the food pantry at the Bridgeton Salvation Army, at 29 W Commerce Street, said that several people were detained by ICE agents on Thursday morning while they were waiting for food.

The officers were in a parking lot across from the Salvation Army’s Bridgeton Corps Community Center in Bridgeton, according to Nick Wheeler, director of external communications, but they hadn't entered or requested to enter the Salvation Army property.

On Friday evening, Bridgeton Police Chief James Battavio took to Facebook, stating that he had heard that ICE agents had interrupted the food distribution event at the Salvation Army, but he had looked into it and found that this alleged incident had not taken place.

I was advised through social media that individuals attending a food distribution site at the Salvation Army in Bridgeton were approached and arrested by ICE. Upon hearing this, I immediately contacted and spoke with Salvation Army personnel. I can confirm that this incident DID NOT TAKE PLACE. Salvation Army personnel advised me that no one in line was approached, spoken to or arrested. Everyone who was there was able to get their food items uninterrupted

Chief Battavio did confirm that ICE personnel were in the area on Thursday, but did not target people in the food line or stop anyone from getting food.

The chief also said he had information about people in Bridgeton following agents and trying to interrupt their investigations, which has been a point of contention surrounding ICE investigations in Minneapolis and other places.

....we are also getting information of people following ICE Agents and driving recklessly through town. I have been sent two separate videos depicting individuals passing vehicles at a high rate of speed, crossing double lines, midday through heavy traffic. Our officers had to take enforcement action on one occasion.