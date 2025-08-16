NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 7:54pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:50a
|High
Sat 2:16p
|Low
Sat 9:04p
|High
Sun 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:14a
|High
Sat 1:50p
|Low
Sat 8:28p
|High
Sun 2:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:26a
|High
Sat 2:04p
|Low
Sat 8:40p
|High
Sun 2:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:46p
|Low
Sat 8:32p
|High
Sun 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:25a
|Low
Sat 11:55a
|High
Sat 5:56p
|Low
Sun 1:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:50a
|High
Sat 2:08p
|Low
Sat 9:05p
|High
Sun 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:29a
|High
Sat 5:03p
|Low
Sun 12:43a
|High
Sun 5:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:25a
|High
Sat 3:11p
|Low
Sat 9:35p
|High
Sun 3:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:22a
|High
Sat 1:53p
|Low
Sat 8:33p
|High
Sun 2:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:47a
|High
Sat 2:27p
|Low
Sat 8:55p
|High
Sun 2:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:30a
|High
Sat 2:03p
|Low
Sat 8:37p
|High
Sun 2:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 3:02p
|Low
Sat 9:24p
|High
Sun 3:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 16 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
