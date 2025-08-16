NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 16

Asbury Park (Matt Ryan, Townssquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature77° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 7:54pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 7:50a		High
Sat 2:16p		Low
Sat 9:04p		High
Sun 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:14a		High
Sat 1:50p		Low
Sat 8:28p		High
Sun 2:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:26a		High
Sat 2:04p		Low
Sat 8:40p		High
Sun 2:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:46p		Low
Sat 8:32p		High
Sun 2:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:25a		Low
Sat 11:55a		High
Sat 5:56p		Low
Sun 1:09a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:50a		High
Sat 2:08p		Low
Sat 9:05p		High
Sun 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:29a		High
Sat 5:03p		Low
Sun 12:43a		High
Sun 5:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:25a		High
Sat 3:11p		Low
Sat 9:35p		High
Sun 3:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:22a		High
Sat 1:53p		Low
Sat 8:33p		High
Sun 2:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 7:47a		High
Sat 2:27p		Low
Sat 8:55p		High
Sun 2:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:30a		High
Sat 2:03p		Low
Sat 8:37p		High
Sun 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 3:02p		Low
Sat 9:24p		High
Sun 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

