Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

6 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 77° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 7:54pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:50a High

Sat 2:16p Low

Sat 9:04p High

Sun 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:14a High

Sat 1:50p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 2:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:26a High

Sat 2:04p Low

Sat 8:40p High

Sun 2:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:46p Low

Sat 8:32p High

Sun 2:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:25a Low

Sat 11:55a High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 1:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:50a High

Sat 2:08p Low

Sat 9:05p High

Sun 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:29a High

Sat 5:03p Low

Sun 12:43a High

Sun 5:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:25a High

Sat 3:11p Low

Sat 9:35p High

Sun 3:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:22a High

Sat 1:53p Low

Sat 8:33p High

Sun 2:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:47a High

Sat 2:27p Low

Sat 8:55p High

Sun 2:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:30a High

Sat 2:03p Low

Sat 8:37p High

Sun 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 3:02p Low

Sat 9:24p High

Sun 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

