It's no surprise that New Jersey's beaches are among the more crowded ones in the country. At least when it comes to our public beaches we are.

And people travel from far and wide to visit our beautiful beaches. The Jersey Shore, after all, is one of the many perks we have living in the Garden State.

Unfortunately, with those visitors comes increased litter. Sometimes people accidentally leave garbage behind. Other times, they do it on purpose.

But outside of that, there's also the litter that moves with the ocean currents and washes up along our shores. Combine it all, and the need for beach clean up becomes necessary.

And for those in Asbury Park, you're in luck. There's a national beach sweep that's about to take place, and Asbury Park is one of those New Jersey towns that will be among the many towns across the country participating.

National beach sweep in New Jersey

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, Asbury Park will be included in the Oceanic Global and American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) National Beach Sweep.

For those who may not know, a beach sweep is exactly what it sounds like. It's a large scale effort of volunteers and advocates to help clean and protect our beaches nationwide.

And fortunately for New Jersey, that effort will be underway in 2025. Here are the details for Asbury Park.

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) loading...

Asbury Park beach sweep 2025

The beach sweep in Asbury Park will be taking place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, by the Asbury Park Dog Beach. The meeting point and setup will be by the entrance of the dog beach.

Volunteers will sign in at 6 p.m., which will be followed by remarks by the ASBPA. Then the cleanup begins at 6:30 p.m. with closing remarks at 7:30 p.m.

The event will wrap up by 8 p.m., and you can get more info about this event by clicking or tapping here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.