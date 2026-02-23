Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for all 21 counties through Monday evening. Near-zero visibility, whiteout conditions, and dangerous road conditions remain.

Snowfall totals will be measured in feet in parts of the state, especially along the Jersey Shore.

Click the link for the latest on power outages, flooding reports and traffic impacts as New Jersey digs begins to dig out from the Blizzard of '26.

❄️ A powerful blizzard with heavy snow and strong winds has triggered a mandatory travel restriction across New Jersey.

🚫 Non-exempt vehicles are banned from most roadways from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

🚓 Violators face penalties, though essential workers and the New Jersey Turnpike are exempt.

As a blizzard, complete with heavy snow and strong winds, blankets the state of New Jersey. The New Jersey State Police have issued mandatory travel restrictions that remain in place this morning until at least 7 a.m.

All non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal, and interstate roadways during this period.

The New Jersey Turnpike is the only roadway exempt from this restriction.

Blizzard conditions in parts of New Jersey on Sunday will likely cause classes to be cancelled on Monday and possibly beyond. State law prohibits districts from switching to remote learning for less than 3 days, so that means a snow day.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says, "The snow intensity should start to dwindle just after sunrise, but accumulations will continue. And travel conditions will be terrible statewide," Zarrow said. "Snowfall will finally start to taper, from west to east during Monday afternoon."

Click the link above for the latest school closings and delays:

🚨Burst pipe shuts down Red Bank Regional High School for three days

🚨Classes could not go virtual for three days per state law

🚨Superintendents would like flexibility to call a virtual day

RED BANK — A burst water pipe that closed a Monmouth County high school for three days serves as an example of why districts cannot easily go virtual for classes, especially on a snow day like the one expected after Sunday's blizzard.

Red Bank Regional High School was closed for a third day earlier this month as a result of a burst water pipe that damaged a “significant number of classrooms and other spaces," according to superintendent Louis Moore. Industrial drying equip/ment, air movers, and dehumidifiers used to remediate the damage and make repairs cause too much noise and put student and staff safety at risk.

The district had no choice but to keep students home. Under New Jersey law, schools must be in session 180 days to continue receiving state aid, and remote learning days do not count toward that number. The only exception to the law is a declared state of emergency or public health crisis that requires a district to close for three consecutive days.

Toms River schools Superintendent Mike Citta said that while a virtual day can never replace in-person learning, having that flexibility helps with continuity in education. Citta faced his own challenge in the days after the last snowstorm and was forced to cancel classes.

❄️Heavy, wet 'heart attack snow' is expected to dump over a foot across parts of NJ

❄️Doctors warn snow shoveling and cold temperatures can trigger heart attacks

❄️Healthy people can also be seriously impacted

The internet has nicknamed the snow from our latest snowstorm "heart attack snow" for good reason: shoveling it could have a grave impact.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says, unlike the January snowstorm, when the snow was dry and fluffy, this time it will be heavy and wet. Plus, there will be more of it with over a foot expected. For those with a heart condition or not in the best of shape, it's probably best to leave the shoveling to someone else.

Hospital emergency rooms tend to see a large increase in the number of people with chest pain and shortness of breath during snowstorms, most of which can be blamed on shoveling, according to Dr. Alina Mitina, an emergency medicine specialist with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Even those who are in decent shape can be affected.

"Even if they do moderate exercise on a daily basis, they go out, and they are going in and having so much strenuous exercise outside. Shoveling 15 inches of snow is extremely difficult, and it increases your risk of having a heart attack because you're not used to this type of exercise," Mitina said.

