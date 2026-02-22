Blizzard conditions in parts of New Jersey on Sunday will likely cause classes to be cancelled on Monday and possibly beyond. State law prohibits districts from switching to remote learning for less than 3 days, so that means a snow day.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the timing of the heaviest snow will be Sunday evening, with 1-2 inches an hour falling in some areas and blizzard condtions for several hours. It will be difficult for road crews to keep up with major roads, let alone secondary roads and school parking lots.

"The snow intensity should start to dwindle just after sunrise, but accumulations will continue. And travel conditions will be terrible statewide," Zarrow said. "Snowfall will finally start to taper, from west to east during Monday afternoon."

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

Once the snow does end, it will take crews some time to clean up the double-digit inches of heavy, wet snow. That could lead to a second day of closures or delayed openings for many New Jersey school districts.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

