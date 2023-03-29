Mrs. Situation is opening her first store in Middletown, NJ

The Situation and his family are very busy this time of year with a new season of “Jersey Shore” currently on the air, welcoming their second baby, and now his wife is launching her own store in April.

Lauren Sorrentino recently announced on her Instagram that she will be opening her own store called Bijoux Boutique in Middletown, NJ.

The website describes Bijoux Boutique as “a wide selection of high-end women’s contemporary clothing” with a French touch. It “brings sophistication and clean feminine styles to help women feel their best and most confident.”

The boutique revealed on Instagram that it will open its doors to the public in April. You can visit Bijoux Boutique in Middletown in the same shopping center as the Jersey famous Livoti’s (another topic, but if you haven’t been to Livoti’s, you are missing out!). The Boutique is located between Wahoo’s and TJMaxx at 1141 NJ-35.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can shop online HERE.

The Situations have been keeping busy, especially with two little ones around.

They welcomed their son Romeo in May of 2021 and now their daughter Mia this past January.

If you’re a “Jersey Shore” super fan, you can visit other cast member stores as well.

Sammi owns a store on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk called Sweetheart Coast.

Snooki’s store now has three locations. You can visit The Snooki Shop in Madison, NJ, Beacon, NY, and Seaside Heights, NJ.

JWoww also has her own shop inside the American Dream Mall called Heavenly Flower.

Hopefully, their shops can follow in these footsteps:

