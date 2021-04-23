Movies On The Beach returning to Seaside Heights for 2021: Here’s the schedule

It's a summertime tradition at the Jersey Shore that we all missed dearly last year. Movies on the beach. Luckily, Seaside Heights is firing up the big screen on the sand this summer.

Seaside Heights does a really nice job with their movies on the beach series. They are absolutely free for all every Sunday night in July and August beginning at 8:30 p.m. on the Carteret Avenue beach.

All you need to have are the beach chairs and blankets. Otherwise, sit back with the family and enjoy a flick with the sounds of the ocean in the background.

Seaside is back in full force this summer, click here to check out its beach bonfire schedule.

All of the movies are perfect for children of all ages. Check out the lineup!

2021 Seaside Heights Movies on the Beach Schedule

The movie views are amazing in Seaside, but tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore