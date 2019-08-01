Movie and a Dinner: chick flicks are in!

What's the best "Chick Flick" you've ever seen? I realize that even writing those words puts me in danger with the PC 'Thought Police', but hey, the reality is movies like 'Pretty Woman' are exactly that. And that movie is one of the faves of my podcast co-host Jay Black's wife, Kristina.

As we do every month, Jay and his wife trade movies and then discuss them over dinner at Casa Gennaro's (home of the best dish in Jersey, 'Veal Spadea'). Jay's pick for his wife this month? Boogie Nights...oh boy.

Don't miss this latest episode in the #SpeakingPodcast series. And while you're at it, call my friend Gennaro (609) 683-1212 and make your reservation today.

Pro-tip: Ya gotta order the Veal Spadea when you call as it's not on the regular menu!

