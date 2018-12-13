Jim Gearhart, at times, aims to be profound. The thoughts that come to him during his time at Stately Gearhart Manner make their way onto the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . It's often quite thought-provoking.

But it happens for better or for worse, Jim says.

Take last week, when Jim tried to distill thousands of years of human evolution into a few-minute discussion on why humanity may not be quite ready for a progressive agenda . He watched himself on video afterward, and found himself thinking: "What the hell is he (me) talking about?"

This week, Jimsays, "I made a resolution. I'm not going to do profound."

Instead, Jim's taking a stroll down memory lane, to what became a Christmas-season tradition on the New Jersey 101.5 morning show he helmed for a quarter-century.

It hearkens back to the early 1990s, back when few people at the station had computers. "We were not very computer-savvy," Jim says.

Sure, the staff knew the basics. They knew about basic peripherals, for instance.

"We knew you had the mouse, that you could click and all. I don't think we owned one," Jim says.

But when Jim got his hands on a directive from a major computer manufacturer ... well, we all got an education. Listen here to the one, the only, "Mouse Balls."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

