⬛ NJ man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at hotel

⬛ The man stabbed to death was a 36-year-old Mount Laurel resident

⬛ Police say attacker then ran to a BMW dealership and stole an SUV

MOUNT LAUREL — A 29-year-old man has been accused of stabbing another man to death at a hotel along Route 73.

Taylor Perkins, of Riverton, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, stemming from the killing of 36-year-old Michael Jefferies, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.

Thursday just before 10 a.m., Mount Laurel police responded to the Rodeway Inn for a report of two men fighting.

Officers found Jefferies unresponsive, laying on the ground outside of a second-floor room near a stairwell, Bradshaw said.

MT LAUREL stabbing (Google Maps, Canva) (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

⬛ Police: Accused NJ killer flees in stolen SUV, trades for another stolen truck

Investigators said after the stabbing, Perkins ran to a nearby BMW dealership also along Route 73 and drove off in a sport utility vehicle.

He abandoned that SUV in Evesham, where police said he stole a truck from an Xfinity worker who was up on a ladder.

Perkins was eventually tracked down and arrested in Camden at a residence on Decatur Street.

Rodeway Inn, Mount Laurel (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that Jefferies died from multiple stab wounds.

A potential motive remained under investigation as of Friday, police said.

Perkins was taken to the Burlington County jail, pending a detention hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.