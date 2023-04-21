Police: After Mt. Laurel stabbing, accused killer stole SUV, then work truck
⬛ NJ man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at hotel
⬛ The man stabbed to death was a 36-year-old Mount Laurel resident
⬛ Police say attacker then ran to a BMW dealership and stole an SUV
MOUNT LAUREL — A 29-year-old man has been accused of stabbing another man to death at a hotel along Route 73.
Taylor Perkins, of Riverton, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, stemming from the killing of 36-year-old Michael Jefferies, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.
Thursday just before 10 a.m., Mount Laurel police responded to the Rodeway Inn for a report of two men fighting.
Officers found Jefferies unresponsive, laying on the ground outside of a second-floor room near a stairwell, Bradshaw said.
⬛ Police: Accused NJ killer flees in stolen SUV, trades for another stolen truck
Investigators said after the stabbing, Perkins ran to a nearby BMW dealership also along Route 73 and drove off in a sport utility vehicle.
He abandoned that SUV in Evesham, where police said he stole a truck from an Xfinity worker who was up on a ladder.
Perkins was eventually tracked down and arrested in Camden at a residence on Decatur Street.
An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that Jefferies died from multiple stab wounds.
A potential motive remained under investigation as of Friday, police said.
Perkins was taken to the Burlington County jail, pending a detention hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
