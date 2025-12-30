Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Mount Laurel police are looking for the driver of a white SUV that struck and killed an adult eBike rider on Route 73 just after midnight on Monday and didn’t stop.

Anthony Caprio III of Magnolia, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after being dragged under the SUV for a half mile, Mount Laurel police Lt. Thomas Corsanico told 6 ABC Action News.

Caprio’s mother told 6 ABC Action News he was headed to a store at the time and would have turned 50 on Sunday.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — A beloved retired Gloucester County teacher and football coach has gone missing.

Steve Ianotti, the 72-year-old former head football coach at Kingsway Regional High School where he also taught history, was last seen on Friday and is considered to be endangered, according to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management. His 1997 Jeep Wrangler with the vanity plate RUNT61 is also missing,

"Mr I. (math teacher, football coach, local legend) has been reported missing. I know he was always around Logan and other locations in the area. If you see him please contact police," Gloucester County Commissioner Chris Konawel posted on his Facebook page.

Police ask anyone with information about Ianotti's location to call Logan Townshop Police at 856-467-0061.

EDISON — A New Jersey man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who was best known for her role as a child star in The Lion King on Broadway.

Jordan Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, was arrested soon after police found the victim's body at a home on Grove Avenue on the morning of Dec. 21, 2025, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Jackson-Small is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment, and weapons offenses. He's being held at Middlesex County Jail.

Investigators said that he stabbed Imani Smith, 26, of Edison, to death on that Sunday. And prosecutors said it wasn't a random act of violence.

LAKEWOOD — A man says he was assaulted by the driver of a car that rear-ended him after he stopped at a flashing yellow light to allow pedestrians to cross.

Video of the incident, first posted by The Lakewood Scoop, shows a white sedan stopped at the intersection of First Street and Clifton Avenue after 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the sedan told Lakewood police he got out of his car to talk to the other driver.

As they talked, the other driver suddenly punched him, pushed him across the front seats and out the passenger door.

As cars pass through the intersection, the fight continues on the ground with a passenger joining the assault before all three walk away as the video ends. Police said the suspect got back in his car and drove away.

HAMMONTON — The pilots died after their helicopter collided near a South Jersey airport.

Hammonton police chief Kevin Friel said the choppers collided about a minute after takeoff from Hammonton Municipal Airport. Pilot Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Sunday. Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carneys Point died on Monday, according to Friel.

FAA records show one of the choppers, an Enstrom F-28A, was registered to Kirsch. The other chopper, an Enstrom 280C, is registered to M&M Charter of Mountville, Pennsylvania. Both helicopters flew from Vineland to Hammonton earlier in the morning, according to FlightAware.com. Only the pilots were on board the respective helicopters.

Early reports indicate the aircraft were flying close together shortly after departure from Hammonton Airport, which may have led to the collision, Friel told reporters on Sunday. Witnesses said the helicopters were also flying lower than usual for a helicopter.

Sal Silipino, owner of the Apron Cafe at the airport, told Fox Philadelphia that Greenburg and Kirsch had breakfast together before taking off and were regulars who flew in to Hammonton every other week.

