🔴 Former Broadway child star Imani Smith, 26, was stabbed to death in Edison.

🔴 Her boyfriend, Jordan Jackson-Small, faces first-degree murder charges.

🔴 Smith, the mom of a young son, once starred as Young Nala in The Lion King.

EDISON — A New Jersey man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who was best known for her role as a child star in The Lion King on Broadway.

Jordan Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, was arrested soon after police found the victim's body at a home on Grove Avenue on the morning of Dec. 21, 2025, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Jackson-Small is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment, and weapons offenses. He's being held at Middlesex County Jail.

Investigators said that he stabbed Imani Smith, 26, of Edison, to death on that Sunday. And prosecutors said it wasn't a random act of violence.

Imani Smith (GoFundMe) Imani Smith (GoFundMe) loading...

Broadway actress and mother remembered for talent and warmth

According to a GoFundMe page, Smith was "senselessly" killed by her boyfriend. She was the mother of a 3-year-old boy.

Smith's aunt, Kira Helper, created the GoFundMe for funeral costs and trauma therapy for the actress's young son. It had raised over $75,000 as of Monday afternoon.

People walk in front of the Minskoff Theatre where "The Lion King" plays on Broadway in New York, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) People walk in front of the Minskoff Theatre where "The Lion King" plays on Broadway in New York, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) loading...

"Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King," Helper said.

Smith held the role of Young Nala from Sept. 27, 2011, through Sept. 23, 2012, according to Playbill. The Lion King is the third-longest-running show on Broadway.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo