NJ cop accused of hacking woman and sharing her nude photos

A rookie Mount Laurel police officer has been suspended without pay after prosecutors said he hacked into the social media accounts of an Evesham woman and sent stolen nude photos of her to her online contacts and friends.

Ayron Taylor, 22, of Delran, was charged with three counts of computer crime, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree invasion of privacy.

In September, the victim contacted the Evesham Police Department and reported that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been accessed by an unknown person.

The hacker then sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends and even posted them on her Facebook wall, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

An investigation traced the hack to Taylor, who was arrested on Oct. 21.

He was released following an appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

The child endangerment charges stem from some of the victim’s photos having been taken when she was a minor.

She was not acquainted with her accused hacker, according to the prosecutor's office.

Taylor has been a full-time officer with the Mount Laurel Police Department for a year, having graduated from the academy in October 2021.

In addition to his unpaid suspension, the department is seeking to fire him.

The ongoing investigation involves both Evesham police and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

