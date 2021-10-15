Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 70 in Manchester, NJ

MANCHESTER — A motorcyclist who hit a sign along Route 70 later died from his injuries Thursday night in a crash on one of New Jersey's deadliest highways.

Manchester police said Lawrence Foca, 73, of Manchester was traveling east on a 2007 Harley Davidson FXD and lost control near Pleasant Valley Road around 9:15 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact.

The motorcycle continued traveling, overturning several times before colliding into a tree and coming to a final rest in the roadway.

Motorcycle involved in crash on Route 70 (Manchester police)

Foca suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to Community Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. He was wearing an approved helmet.

It was the third fatal crash on Route 70 in Manchester in 2021 and the seventh on the road which runs from Belmar to Cherry Hill, according to State Police records. Six of those fatalities were in Ocean County.

Six deaths have also happened this year in crashes on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

